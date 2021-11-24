Daily wager jailed for hindering vax drive

Vellore :

Health officials, including a government doctor from Timiri and three nurses were on a door–to-door vaccination drive in Vembi village near Kalavai on Monday. When they accosted Mukundan (31) and asked if he had been vaccinated, Mukundan became angry. He demanded to know what business it was of the doctors if he was vaccinated and then abused the nurses preventing the team from doing their job. VAO Geetha complained to Timiri police who registered a case, arrested Mukundan, got him remanded and lodged in Arakkonam sub-jail.