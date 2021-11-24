Helicopter deployed to find missing body in Palar river

Vellore :

Manoharan (32) of Vaduganthangal who was serving in the army at Ladakh came home on leave, but was swept away along with his two-wheeler when he attempted to cross the ground level causeway connecting Virinjipuram and Vaduganthangal on November 18 while returning home. His wife and relatives on Monday staged a dharna in the portico of the Vellore Collectorate demanding that a helicopter be pressed into service to locate his body. The family were supported by the Vellore unit of the Hindu Munani.