Don’t discriminate in relief to cops: OPS

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday expressed shock over the recent killings of two government employees within two days and wondered whether the state is governed by an elected government or run by a few anti-socials, endangering the lives of those on government duty.
Chennai:
“There is discrepancy in awarding compensation by the CM,” OPS said.The CM announced a government job for the family of SSI who was murdered on duty and Rs 1 crore compensation, but the same treatment is not extended to the motor vehicle inspector who also died on duty. The state had announced just Rs 50 lakh and this should be increased to Rs 1 crore with job offer, he said.
