Tangedco plans to outsource gas stations

Chennai :

Tangedco has written to BHEL-GE Gas Turbine Services (P) Ltd (BGGTS) to study the possibility and furnish the budgetary offer for the entire operation and maintenance of VGTPS-I and Kuttalam stations for the next five years, including supply of spares.





“The Frage 6 FA Gas Turbines at Valuthur-I and Kuttalam have crossed more than 17 years of service and the mandatory inspections/forced outages are attended by BGGTS. The top management of Tangedco has been directed to explore the possibility of outsourcing the operation and maintenance activities of the two gas stations, to reduce the expenditure and to ensure reliable operation of the units,” Tangedco wrote to BGGTS.





Valuthur station was commissioned with an installed capacity of 95 MW in 2003 and the maximum Plant Load Factor (PLF) achieved was 87 per cent. However, it has been reducing during the subsequent years due to repair and maintenance issues, sources said.





Kuttalam plant load factor has reduced drastically due to less allocation by Gas Authority of India.