Duo trying to steal copper cables electrocuted

Madurai :

Investigations revealed that the victims had intruded into the compound of building, which had remained unoccupied for the last 10 years following a dispute over ownership rights between a church and temple administration. The duo had entered the building with a plan to steal copper wires.





However, while cutting the wire they might touched a wire on a nearby electric pole and could have suffered electric shock resulting in their death, sources said.





The bodies of the youth, identified as Don Bosco (20) of Kottar and John Christopher alias Robert (33) of Tholayavattam village, Karungal post, were found near the building on Tuesday morning.





On information, the Vadasery police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. The bodies were taken to government hospital for post mortem and the autopsy report said the deaths were caused by electric shock.





Police said that the incident could have occurred on Monday night or late evening hours. CCTV footage from nearby premises showed the duo parking their vehicle near the abandoned building around 6 pm.





Based on a complaint lodged by Jothi Murugan, father of Don Bosco, one of the deceased, Vadasery police have registered a case under Section 174 (electric shock) of IPC.





Sources added that the duo were habitual offenders. While John Christopher was an accused in a murder case reported under the Vadasery limits in 2019, the other victim faced charges under Sections 304 (A) and 75 of IPC.