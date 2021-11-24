5 dead, 13 hurt as house collapses due to LPG blast

Rescue operations under way in the collapsed house after a cylinder explosion in Salem on Tuesday.

Police said four families were residing in the ill-fated house. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Rajalakshmi had lit the gas stove to prepare tea, when the cylinder blasted around 6.30 am. In the impact, the building collapsed and also caused damages to other adjacent houses.





On receiving information, more than 50 personnel from Shevapet fire service station rushed to the spot. Salem District Collector S Karmegam, Corporation Commissioner T Christuraj and other officials visited the scene and supervised the rescue operations.





A 20-member team from the National Disaster Rescue Force from Arakkonam also assisted the rescue operations.





Police said Rajalakshmi died while being taken to the hospital and her son Gopi has been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit with 90 per cent burns.





Police identified the deceased as S Rajalakshmi, 80, Padmanabhan, 49, his wife Devi, 39, M Karthik Ram, 18 and Ellammal, 90 from Pandurangan Koil Street in Karungalpatty. The injured have been admitted in Salem GH.





Among the deceased, police said that Padmanaban was a staff in the fire service department.