Cong invites applications for civic polls

The state Congress has invited applications for urban local body polls from its cadre. TNCC president KS Alagiri on Tuesday announced that applications would be distributed by the district party units for party workers interested in contesting urban local body elections from December 1.
Chennai:
Applications would be distributed to party workers at Rs 1,000 per application (general category) and Rs 500 (scheduled caste/tribes and women).
Alagiri has instructed the party district in-charge and district presidents to collect the filled-in application forms from the party workers a day after DMK called for applications upsetting its allies.
