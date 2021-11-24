GO issued for Rs 10L to caste defying villages

Chennai :

An order issued by the state Adi Dravidar Welfare Department said that three villages in each of the 37 districts in the state would be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh each for developmental activities as a token of appreciation for eliminating caste discrimination in the graveyard. As per the GO, the state government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 11.10 crore for the scheme, which intends to promote harmony among people by eliminating caste discrimination in rural areas.