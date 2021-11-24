Give Rs 5,000 per family in Cuddalore: PMK

Chennai :

“Cuddalore is the most affected district in the recent monsoon rains. Cuddalore district is the drain for most rivers in the state such as south pennai river, Gedilam, Paravanar and Kollidam river and so most parts of the district have been flooded due to the recent rains,” said Ramadoss.





He also said that Cuddalore district received 150 mm of rainfall on November 18 and for the next three days the combined cusecs of water released in the rivers in Cuddalore district was 4 lakh. More than 20,000 persons were made to stay in the relief camps, he said.