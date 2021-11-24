Tamil Nadu’s TPR decreases to 0.7 pc, reports 741 new COVID cases

Chennai :

Coimbatore recorded the highest of 119 cases, followed by 114 in Chennai. Erode recorded 78 new cases. At least 24 districts reported less than 10 cases, with Thoothukudi recording zero.





After 1,00,548 more people being tested for COVID in the past 24 hours, the overall TPR saw a slight decline at 0.7 per cent. The highest TPR was 1.7 per cent in Tirupur, followed by 1.5 per cent in Coimbatore. Chennai’s was 0.9 per cent.





Of the 13 deaths notified in the State, three each were recorded in Chennai and Chengalpattu. The total death toll stands at 36,401. So far, 26,76,825 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the State, after 808 more people were discharged from several hospitals.