State governed by elected representatives or anti-socials, questions OPS

Chennai :

Commenting about the back-to-back incidents, where a police sub-inspector and a motor vehicle inspector have been killed by anti-socials, OPS in a statement said that murders involving government servants will adversely affect the law and order situation of the state and push the economy of Tamil Nadu backwards.





“I have already expressed my grievances to the deceased families of sub-inspector Bhoominathan and vehicle inspector N Kanagaraj and the chief minister MK Stalin had also expressed condolences and compensation to the bereaving families, but there is a discrepancy in awarding compensation by the Chief Minister,” OPS said.





Stalin had announced a government job for the family of police SI who was murdered on duty and Rs 1 crore compensation, but this same treatment is not extended to the motor vehicle inspector who also died while serving duty. The state had announced Rs 50 lakh compensation for Kanagaraj and this should be increased to Rs one crore with a government job offer for the bereaving family member, OPS added.





The state police should also check whether the car accident killing of Kanagaraj is a case of accident or a planned murder by an unidentified person behind the wheels. In both cases, the offenders should be booked and tried before the court of the law so that there are no such future deaths related to government employees, the statement added.