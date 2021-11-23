New low pressure over Bay of Bengal in next 24 hours, Chennai to get very heavy rains on Nov 26 and 27

Chennai :

“The cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west ¬ northwestwards towards Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast. And this low pressure will not turn into a cyclone,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





“For the next 48 hours, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet is expected to receive heavy to very rains. Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, and delta districts of Tamil Nadu to experience heavy rains on Wednesday,” he added.





On November 26 and 27, heavy to very rains to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts along with thunderstorms, and Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area to get heavy rains.





Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea for the next 48 hours as the strong wind is expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over the Kanyakumari coast, the Gulf of Mannar, coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh.





“From October 1 to November 22, Tamil Nadu recorded 53 cm of rainfall against its normal rainfall of 23 cm, which has increased by 67 per cent. Similarly, the rainfall in Chennai has raised by 66 per cent, as it received 92 cm, and the usual rainfall is 55 cm. So far, only Madurai recorded very little rainfall which is 31 cm against its normal rainfall is 33 cm, however as heavy rains are expected in that district for the next 24 hours it would receive more rainfall,” said Puviarasan.