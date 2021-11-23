Tamil Nadu edu institutions to set up complaint cells amid increase in harassment cases

Chennai :

These organised complaint cells are to be formed in both government and private institutions from elementary to higher secondary levels and will be apart from the government's recent order to set up student's safety advisory committee in the schools.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that though many schools have established advisory committees, the members in the panel do not have intense knowledge of how to take up and escalate the sexual harassment complaints lodged by both students and parents.





Stating that circulars have already been issued to form complaint cells, he said, "The complaint cell should comprise at least two female teachers, who would properly deal with the cases".





"Though the State government had set up a control room at the DPI with a toll-free hotline number and private email facility to receive complaints specifically pertaining to sexual harassment and violence at schools, most of the students and parents do not have knowledge about the telephone numbers.





He said similarly, illiterate parents especially in the rural areas of the State were also hesitating to speak in the toll-free number due to lack of communication.





"They might be comfortable when they seek help from the teachers or school staff where their children are studying," he said adding that the members in the complaint cell will be trained by the district education officials how to deal with the sexual harassment complaints immediately and in the proper channel.





He said the complaint cell will also create awareness among the parents about their activities during the parents-teachers meeting, which will also be conducted every month.





"All the headmasters and principals of the schools should also submit action taken report in connection with setting up complaint cells to their respective district education offices," he added.





The official also pointed out that the School Education Department is in the process to prepare an orientation module for use by schools to raise awareness about Pocso Act among all stakeholders and to improve safety in schools.





"A self-audit module has also been formulated which has to be filled up by schools", he said. Child abuse prevention week should be observed in all schools every year during November, he added.