Former sub-registrar amasses Rs 1.1 crore illegal wealth, faces DVAC probe

Chennai :

The accused are R Ravichandar, formerly sub-registrar, Vilathikulam sub-registry, Thoothukudi and now manager, office of the district registrar, Kumbakonam, his wife Sutha Ravichandar and father-in-law, P Sundarraj.





According to the DVAC FIR, Ravichandar was working as an assistant at Villathikulam Sub-Registry from June, 2012 to December 2016 and at Tiruchendur sub-registry from September 2016 to September 2017. Later, he was promoted as Sub-Registrar and worked as Sub-Registrar at Villathikulam sub-registry from September 2017 to August 2021 and currently working as a manager, office of the district registrar, Kumbakonam. Ravichandar’s wife is a homemaker, while his father-in-law has been running a petty grocery shop. DVAC noted that Ravichandar intentionally enriched himself illicitly by adopting corrupt practices in his name and in the name of his wife and his father-in-law during the period of his office as an assistant and sub-registrar. The agency found that the accused had Rs 14.19 lakh worth assets at the start of the check period in the year 2016.





Assets found in the name of Ravichandar, Sutha and Sundarraj in the form of house sites and building, apartment, car, bank balances and cash, etc at the end of the check period in 2020 was said to be Rs. 1.46 crore.





DVAC, after calculating the likely savings, genuine income and expenses, pegged his disproportionate assets acquired by the accused as Rs. 1.1 crore and booked the three under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.