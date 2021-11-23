1 killed, 10 injured after cylinder explodes in Salem house

Salem :

A cooking gas cylinder exploded at Padmanabhan's house on Bandurangan Street in Karungalpatti, Salem at around 6:30 this morning. As an effect of the explosion, his house and the neighboring houses of Ganesan, Gopi, Rajalakshmi, and Venkatrajan who resided nearby the street were also demolished and damaged in the accident.





As these houses were flats and the cylinder had exploded in one house, the pillars and walls of the other houses had collapsed in a row leading to many being trapped inside these ruins.





However, Rajalakshmi (70), was killed in the accident and the people who were trapped in the rubble were rescued with serious injuries and were admitted to the Salem Government Hospital for treatment.





Firefighters, police, Corporation officials, and rescue teams have arrived at the scene to rescue those trapped in the rubble, with more than 10 people said to be in the rubble.





District Collector Karmegam and legislators also visited the spot. This particular incident has caused a stir in the area.