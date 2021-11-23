Six-day week for colleges, varsities from now on

Chennai :

“All higher educational institutions, including State universities, deemed universities, autonomous institutions and self-financing institutions have been directed to henceforth function in offline mode on all six days a week,” said a note from Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan on Monday.





In the circular to all registrars and Collectors, he said that the institutions should reschedule the theory examinations after January 20, and also urged the institutions to conduct model examinations prior to semester and final examinations. The registrars and head of the institutions were asked to ensure that course materials were provided to students well in advance.





All higher education institutions have been allowed to function with full sanctioned strength. The order comes in the wake of demands from students and institutions for permission to conduct of regular offline classes for college students.



