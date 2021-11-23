Day after cop murder, vehicle inspector run over by van

Chennai :

Kanagaraj (55), a resident of Rayanur in Karur, was conducting a vehicle inspection at Sukkaliyur near Venkalpatti on Tiruchy-Karur bypass on Monday at around 7 am when the incident happened. The driver of a van ignored Kanagaraj’s signal to stop, knocked him down and sped away from the spot.





Kanagaraj’s colleague, who tried reaching him over the phone, grew suspicious when there was no response and went to the spot to check on him. He found Kanagaraj struggling for life on the side of the road. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to a head injury before reaching there.





On information, the Thanthonimalai police conducted an inquiry and took the body for post-mortem examination.





The police registered a case and are searching for the vehicle that sped away after hitting Kanagaraj. His body was handed over to his family members after autopsy.





Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the vehicle inspector.



