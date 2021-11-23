COVID-19: 19 districts in Tamil Nadu have less than 10 cases

Chennai :

Coimbatore recorded the highest of 125 cases, followed by Chennai 110, Erode 75, Tirupur 59 cases, and Chengalpattu 54 while other districts recorded less than 50 cases.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stands at 0.8 per cent, where Coimbatore recorded 1.8 per cent, Chengalpattu, Namakkal, Salem and Tirupur 1.3 per cent, Erode 1.2 per cent, and the Nilgiris 1.1 per cent.





The State recorded 13 deaths including five in private hospitals and eight in government hospitals, taking the toll so far in the State to 36,388.





A total of 26,76,017 people have recovered from the pandemic virus in Tamil Nadu after 843 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Monday. As many as 1,01, 397 more samples were tested for the virus in the State in the past 24 hours.



