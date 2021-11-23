Fishers oppose Marine Fisheries Bill, to meet Minister

Scores of fishermen have unanimously opposed the Marine Fisheries Bill 2021 as it was against the interests of fishing community.

Madurai : Several representatives from various associations of fisherman and boat owners from Tamil Nadu and other coastal states congregated in New Delhi on Monday for a programme organised by the National Fishermen Conference for World Fisheries Day. X Chinnathambi, fisherman from Rameswaram, who took part in the meet said that foremost among the demands was urging the Centre to immediately withdraw the Bill.