NIT-T, CDAC-T to modernise emergency number 112 jointly

NIT, Tiruchy on Monday inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Thiruvananthapuram (CDAC-T) to establish centre of research for Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to implement One India One Emergency Number 112 chosen by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dr Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T inked the MoA with Kalai Selvan A, Project Director, ERSS-112, CDAC-T in the presence of Dean (Research and Consultancy) Dr S Muthukumaran, Dr N Sivakumaran, Professor, Dept of Instrumentation and Control Engineering.