Tue, Nov 23, 2021

NIT-T, CDAC-T to modernise emergency number 112 jointly

Published: Nov 23,202102:56 AM

NIT, Tiruchy on Monday inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Thiruvananthapuram (CDAC-T) to establish centre of research for Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to implement One India One Emergency Number 112 chosen by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Thiruchirapalli: Dr Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T inked the MoA with Kalai Selvan A, Project Director, ERSS-112, CDAC-T in the presence of Dean (Research and Consultancy) Dr S Muthukumaran, Dr N Sivakumaran, Professor, Dept of Instrumentation and Control Engineering.

