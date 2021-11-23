Tue, Nov 23, 2021

High yarn price: Textile sector in Tirupur to strike on Nov 26

Published: Nov 23,202102:53 AM

Protesting against the sharp increase in yarn prices, the textile sector in Tirupur has announced a one-day strike on November 26.

Representative Image
Coimbatore: A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting organised by Tirupur Exporters and Manufacturers’ Association (TEAMA) on Monday. “As part of the protest, all manufacturing units and shops will remain shut in the district,” said TEAMA president Muthurathinam. He also claimed that the knitwear units were forced to run into loss due to abnormal increase in prices of yarn.

