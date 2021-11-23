Trichy: Man held for impregnating niece, coolie gets jail unto death

A man was arrested under Pocso Act for impregnating his 15-year-old niece in Tiruchy on Monday.
Thiruchirapalli: The girl has been pursuing her SSLC by staying at her grandmother’s house while her parents are residing in Chennai. On Sunday, the girl developed sudden complications and doctors found her to be five-month pregnant. Her grandmother lodged a complaint and police arrested the girl’s maternal uncle for sexually assaulting her. Meanwhile, the Pudukkottai Mahila Fast Track Court awarded one Rajkumar (34), a construction coolie, imprisonment unto death and Rs 1 lakh compensation for sexually assaulting a Class 11 girl on March 7, 2020 by sedating her.
