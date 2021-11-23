Sexual abuse: Erode govt school HM fails to act, suspended

Coimbatore :

Chief Educational Officer (CEO) N Ramakrishnan issued an order placing Ganesan, the headmaster of Government Model Higher Secondary School in Perundurai Taluk under suspension for inaction on the complaint by students against biology teacher V Thirumalaimoorthy, 49.





The teacher was arrested on Sunday for sexually harassing girl students during an online class and also after classes resumed in September. Even though the students raised a complaint with the headmaster, he chose to ignore and asked students not to open up to anyone on the issue. Therefore, the girls informed Childline 1098.





Meanwhile, a large number of parents and students staged a protest in front of the school demanding the arrest of the headmaster for his inaction.