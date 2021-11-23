Stalin, fans wish speedy recovery to Kamal

Chennai :

“I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in a hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded,” he said in a tweet.





In a statement, Dr Suhas Prabhakar, medical director of SRMC said Kamal Haasan is admitted to the hospital for complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and fever. “He has tested COVID positive. He is on medical management and his condition is stable.”





Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin wished the actor-politician a speedy recovery. “I wish Kamal Haasan a speedy recovery from COVID-19 infection and continue his work,” he tweeted. Fans of the legendary actor immediately posted ‘get well soon’ and ‘take care’ messages.





Kamal is also the host of the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil and he had joined the sets of the show after returning from America. He hosted the weekend episodes and displayed no signs of being ill.



