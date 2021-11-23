Officials skip co-op society meet, AIADMK protests

Thiruchirapalli :

The Cooperative Society chairman V Pandari Nathan who shifted his camp from AIADMK to DMK after the elections was said to have involved in several irregularities and so the office-bearers who belonged to the AIADMK passed a resolution to convene a no confidence motion against Pandari Nathan.





The members scheduled the meeting on Monday and an intimation was sent officially to the officials on November 10.





On Monday, the officials from the Cooperative Department failed to turn up.





Irritated, the cooperative members staged a road block near Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital.