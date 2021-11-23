Will strive to make TN topmost industrial state in country: Stalin

Chennai :

“Tamil Nadu should become the face of the industrial sector in India. Coimbatore, known for its industries, generates export revenue and provides the base for the industrial growth of the entire state. This government is working towards bringing up such industrial growth in all other districts,” he said in Coimbatore.





Pointing out that crores worth investments will be attracted through MoUs to be signed in the investment conclave in Tirupur on Tuesday, Stalin said that it would help in creating employment opportunities for lakhs of youth. “I believe in more action than words,” he said.





The Chief Minister said that the DMK did not get its desired victory in Coimbatore in the Assembly polls. “But this government does not see any difference and is committed to continue its work even to those who didn’t vote for the party,” he said.





In the run up to 2021 Assembly polls, Stalin said that he received petitions from the public dropped in a locked box during his visit to all constituencies in the state. “Keeping up with our commitment, soon after assuming office, the Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudalamaichar Department was formed and lakhs of grievance petitions dropped in the box were resolved,” he said.





On the development projects for Coimbatore, the Chief Minister said that Rs 1,132 crore has been allocated for expansion of Coimbatore airport and its works would commence soon.





“The expansion works were pending for the last 10 years. Also Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for laying five scheme roads. No scheme road works were done by the previous government,” he added.





He also said that a Semmozhi Poonga will be established at a cost of Rs 200 crore and Coimbatore Central Prison will be shifted to the outskirts. An order has been issued for setting up the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority, Stalin said.





Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated 70 completed projects worth Rs 587.91 crore, laid foundation stone for 128 new projects at a cost of Rs 89.73 crore and gave away welfare aid to 25,123 beneficiaries worth Rs 646.61 crore.





Stalin, who flew down to Coimbatore, was given a rousing welcome all through the way from the airport to the VOC Grounds, the venue for the event. Amidst a slew of Ministers, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan also shared the dais with the Chief Minister.





On the day, when Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Coimbatore, the hashtag #GoBackStalin began to trend, but soon #KovaiWelcomesStalin started to trend on Twitter.



