Shocking: Two minors held in Trichy cop's murder case were aged just 9 years and 14 years

Thiruchirapalli :

The police said, soon after the murder of SSI S Bhoominathan (50) while he was chasing the goat theives in the outskirts of Tiruchy in the Pudukkottai district Keeranur police station limit , the IG (Central Zone) ordered to form four special teams directily monitored by the Tiruchy Superintendent of Police and were searching for the accused.





Meanwhile, the special teams traced the mobile phone signal movement and located the accused hiding at Theneerpatti near Arimalam in Pudukkottai district. The police rushed there and secured three persons, including a nine-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and one Manikandan (20) from Thogur near Kallanai in Thanjavur district. The police conducted an inquiry with the trio and found that they were habitual goat thieves.





In the meantime, the DIG (Tiruchy Range) Saravana Sundar told the media persons that the trio confessed their involvement in the murder. The DIG said, when SSI Bhoominathan along with a head cop, were nearing Palathupatti branch road, the head cop lost his way and Bhoominathan continued his chase. While Bhoominathan was talking to the headcop about the direction, the accused had hit him with a heavy chopping knife on his head in which he lost his control and fell down dead, said the DIG.





Minister KN Nehru consoles family:





The Minister KN Nehru along with Tiruchy East MLA S Inigo Irudayaraj and others visited the house of Bhoominathan at Cholamanagar near Navalpattu in Tiruchy and consoled the family members. Earlier Tiruchy District collector S Sivarasu also visited the house and consoled the family members.