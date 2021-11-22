We will work without fear and favour in Madras High Court, says new acting CJ Bhandari

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to the new Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and ministers of the state at Raj Bhavan on Monday.





After taking the oath, the Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) has attended the welcome ceremony in the High Court campus. “I can assure you that myself and my brother and sister judges would be working without fear and favour. These two words are of great significance - No fear and no favour, and if we apply this, we will be serving in the temple of justice in a better way,” the new Acting CJ said.





He also made a note that he will show his performances in action. “I will not say much in the occasion, and you will see in the action,” he added.





Justice MN Bhandari recalled that his dream to have been born in the state of Tamil Nadu had come true on Monday as he had been sworn in as the prestigious Madras High Court.





“The state of Tamil Nadu is known for its spirituality and temples. I got a chance to visit many tourist places in Tamil Nadu, which are rich in heritage and culture. I felt that I was in love with the state. I dreamed to have been born in the state. After five years, my dream has come true. I am born today to serve the state TN and the legal fraternity,” the Acting CJ said in the event.





He further stressed that bar and bench should join hands for serving better to the public and poor litigants.





“The bar and bench are the two wheels of the chariot, they have to go together for smooth administration. Certain issues remain, and they should be addressed. I know no bar association is going to raise something unreasonable. It can be sorted out with misery and sitting at the table,” he held.





Tamil Nadu Government Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram. PS Amalraj, president, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, G Mohanakrishnan, president, Madras High Court Advocates Association, office bearers of Madras Bar Association, Madras High Court Women Lawyers Association and Lawyers Association have welcomed the acting Chief Justice.