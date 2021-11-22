DMK to raise abolition of NEET in Parliament during winter session

Chennai :

The party which had promised the people of Tamil Nadu to abolish NEET once it assumes office, has been trying to create awareness that the examination leaves out bright students who are from rural backgrounds. It has been stressing that those who get proper entrance coaching classes are benefitting from the test.





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of the DMK parliamentarians on Sunday and stressed the need to take up the issue of NEET in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.