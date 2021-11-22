Heavy rains predicted in Chennai, several TN districts for 2 days

Chennai :

“A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwestward towards the Tamil Nadu coast during the next four to five days. So, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram districts receive heavy rains, and the rest of the state to experience moderate rains for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





Weather officials predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places are likely to occur over districts of coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area on November 25 and 26. Also, till Friday, thunderstorm warnings are given to the isolated places over Tamil Nadu.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy; thunderstorm with light to moderate showers is likely to occur in some areas for the next 48 days. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.





According to RMC, Tiruchy and Kallakurichi received the highest rainfall with 4 cm each, followed by Chengalpattu, Salem, The Nilgiris, Thanjavur, and Tiruvallur 3 cm each, Chennai – MRC Nagar, YMCA Nandhanam, MGR Nagar, Taramani, and Nungambakkam recorded 2 cm of rainfall each during the last 24 hours.







