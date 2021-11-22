4, including 2 minors, held in Bhoominathan murder case

Chennai :

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police (SSI) was brutally hacked to death by goat thieves when he attempted to catch them near Pallathupatti village on the Tiruchirapalli-Pudukottai National Highway in the wee hours of Sunday. The police said the deceased SSI, S Bhoominathan (56), attached to the Navalpattu police station in Tiruchy district, was on night patrol when he noticed a gang stealing goats.





As several incidences of goat theft were reported from the area, Bhoominathan waved to the bikers to stop, but they did not. The gang fled the scene in their motorcycles and entered Pudukottai.





The SSI, who chased them on his motorcycle, cornered two thieves. The gang, in a bid to escape, attacked the SSI with machetes, leaving him in a pool of blood.





The police officer died on the spot. Four special teams were formed to nab the culprits.