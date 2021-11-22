Professor held for sending lewd messages suspended in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

The accused, Ragunathan, Head of Department of BBA was arrested on Friday after students jumped into protests demanding action against him. He has been accused of sending objectionable messages to girl students.





He had also forced one of his girl students to accompany him in his car on a long drive and tried to misbehave with her. The girl, in her complaint, claimed that she raised an alarm and got down from the car.





The police arrested him under IPC sections 363 (kidnap), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 4 of Prohibition of Women Harassment Act. As the charges against him were found to be true, principal V Kalaiselvi placed him under suspension.





Meanwhile, the college has also imposed restrictions for faculties by advising them not to call or message students individually over phone. They were also asked not to invite students to their rooms for any meeting and students shouldn’t stay in college during unofficial hours. It has also decided to implement a dress code for students.