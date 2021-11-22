Mon, Nov 22, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes repeal

Published: Nov 22,202106:20 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai, welcomed the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on withdrawal of the three farm laws.

Representative image
Representative image
Madurai:
All the Opposition parties in our country unanimously opposed and the Chamber also insisted upon the Centre to withdraw these laws that were detrimental to the farmers, N Jegatheesan, president of the Chamber, said on Sunday.

On behalf of industry, the TN Chamber has urged the Centre to formally withdraw the laws in upcoming winter session itself.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations