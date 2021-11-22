Pass bill repealing farm laws on Day 1 of winter session: DMK

Chennai :

A resolution passed to this effect in the meeting of the DMK MPs chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Sunday said, “The meeting appreciates the farmers for demonstrating through non-violent protest to their might to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who kept mum for 15 months and getting him to announce the repeal of the three laws that are against farmers, who are the backbone of the country.”





“The meeting also urges the BJP-led Union government to give effect to the (PM’s) announcement by passing a legislation on the first day of the ensuing winter session of the Parliament,” read the resolution, copy of which was circulated to the media.





Recalling the DMK’s support to farmers’ agitation against the three laws from the stage of passage of an ordinance to its repeal a few days ago, the DMK MPs meeting said the DMK has been consistently supporting the agitation of the farmers who have been braving the brutal oppression and atrocities unleashed against their protest in the form of barbed wires, cases, tear gas, lathicharge and even when fatally run over by cars.





“The support (of DMK) had continued when it was in Opposition and when it became the ruling party,” the DMK meeting resolved, before gratefully recording how the CM had proposed a resolution against the three farm laws in the state Assembly on August 28, as was promised in its Assembly poll manifesto.





The meeting, which discussed the strategy to be applied in the Parliament, also observed a one-minute silence to mourn the death of more than 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives in the struggle.