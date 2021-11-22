Mon, Nov 22, 2021

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka interacts with fishermen

India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay along with a team of Tamil Nadu Fisheries officials paid a visit to Ramanathapuram on Sunday and interacted with fishermen to ease tension between India and Sri Lanka over issues concerning cross border fishing, sources said.

Gopal Baglay (Image credit: ANI)
The High Commissioner inspected Rameswaram and Kunthukal fishing harbour. Later, the official convened an indoor meeting with 25 representatives of the Rameswaram Boat Owners Association and discussed issues concerning cross border fishing.

