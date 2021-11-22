Mon, Nov 22, 2021

Regular services with pre-COVID train numbers restored in Southern Railway

Published: Nov 22,202105:50 AM

Updated: Nov 22,202105:56 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Railway Board has decided to run all special trains as regular train services with train numbers and fare that existed before COVID lockdown.

Representative image
Representative image
Madurai:
Southern Railway, at its Chennai Data Center, had completed changing of the tatkal fare to normal fare for 39 holiday/festival trains and 47 holiday/festival trains originating from Southern Railway and South Western Railway, respectively.

Now, all train numbers have been brought back to the old train numbers as it had existed during pre-COVID days.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations