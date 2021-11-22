Regular services with pre-COVID train numbers restored in Southern Railway

The Railway Board has decided to run all special trains as regular train services with train numbers and fare that existed before COVID lockdown.
Madurai:
Southern Railway, at its Chennai Data Center, had completed changing of the tatkal fare to normal fare for 39 holiday/festival trains and 47 holiday/festival trains originating from Southern Railway and South Western Railway, respectively.
Now, all train numbers have been brought back to the old train numbers as it had existed during pre-COVID days.
