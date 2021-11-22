Mon, Nov 22, 2021

OPS urges Tamil Nadu to rush aid to flood-hit in Cuddalore, Villupuram

The Opposition AIADMK urged the DMK government to immediately carry out relief and rehabilitation measures, including providing financial assistance to the people in the rain-affected areas of the Cuddalore and Villupuram districts.

O Panneerselvam (File Photo)
Chennai:
In a statement, party coordinator and former CM O Panneerselvam pointed out that the impact of the northeast monsoon had left both districts looking like islands due to heavy floods.

“Thousands of people were stranded,” he said and blamed the authorities for not informing well in advance about the floods.

Conversations