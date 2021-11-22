Counterfeit notes worth Rs 25,500 seized, 3 held in Nilgiris

The Nilgiris police seized Rs 25,500 worth of counterfeit notes and arrested three persons for attempting to circulate them on Sunday. Police said T Dheenadayalan, 32, from Othakalmandapam gave a fake Rs 500 note for liquor in an Ooty Tasmac shop.
Coimbatore:
The staff informed the police. A police team seized Rs 2,500 worth fake currency in the denomination of Rs 500 from him.
Police then picked up S Gopinath, 25, and then arrested A Abdul Rahman, 28, from Kandal and seized fake notes worth Rs 23,000 from him.
