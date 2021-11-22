Tamil Nadu Board Exam: Schools to provide Class 10, 11 details

Chennai :

Accordingly, the schools, including self-financing institutions were also instructed to provide the number of working days where the students were present for the physical classes.





The schools were opened for the board exam students from September 1 with Science labs were also operated for the students’ concerned.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that as the physical classes were not compulsory, several students have stayed back at home for online classes. “These students will also be taken into account to ensure they were appearing for the board exams,” he said and pointed out that the online classes were suspended as many students could not get internet connections due to power cuts following heavy downpour during the last two weeks.





The official also said that before giving all the details of the board exam students, the authorities have also been instructed to ensure that all the schools, who would be eligible for board exams, should attend the exams after giving proper training to them. “In addition, they have also instructed the authorities to find out the students who do not want to appear for exams.” The Directorate of Examinations, in its notification, did not mention any deadline to complete the process of registering the students, who will be appearing for the board exams. However, the directorate did not come out with any details with regard to conducting exams for Class 12.





More than 16 lakh students studying in Class 10 and Class 11 will be appearing for the board exams this year.