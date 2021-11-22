2-year-old leopard run over by vehicle in Erode

Coimbatore :

“The animal was hit by an unidentified vehicle when it tried to cross the highways coming under Hasanur Forest Division. It was thrown along the road side in the impact of the mishap. A probe is underway,” said an official of the Forest Department.





Wild elephant attacks





In another wildlife related incident, a 55-year-old woman was severely injured as she took to heels to escape from a wild elephant that was attacking her house in search of food in Gudalur area on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Kajitha, wife of Maraikayar, had run out of her house in fear, but had fallen on the ground. Neighbours rushed her to Gudalur GH and then to Ooty GH for further treatment. The same elephant entered Cherambadi bazaar near Pandalur to devour fruits in a shop.





Another wild elephant strayed into Moolavayal village and raided rice and pulses after damaging the front wall of a house owned by Muhammed Ali. When the elephant arrived, the family members escaped through the back door of the house. Similarly, the people of Ullatti village in Nilgiris, demanded to prevent intrusion of a sloth bear with its two cubs.