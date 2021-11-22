Kovai sees a surge in COVID-19 cases

Chennai :

The overall TPR in the State stood at 0.8 per cent, while the positivity rate in Chennai was recorded at 1 per cent. The highest of 1.4 per cent positivity rate was reported in Coimbatore. At least 1,00,485 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours and there are a total of 8,722 active cases present in the State.





As many as 14 deaths due to the pandemic virus were reported in Tamil Nadu, including the highest of five deaths in Chennai. With this, the virus has so far claimed 36,375 lives in the State.





Meanwhile, a total of 847 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,75,174.