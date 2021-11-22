18.21 lakh people inoculated at over 50,000 camps across TN during 10th mega drive

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive in the Tiruvottiyur zone and urged the people due or overdue for the second dose to get inoculated. Currently, 39.53 per cent of the eligible people in Tamil Nadu have been vaccinated with both the vaccine doses and at least 75.75 per cent have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine.





Health Minister urged the public to get vaccinated and said that vaccines are 97.5 per cent life-saving. As of Saturday, 4.31 crore people have been given the first dose of the vaccine while 2.17 crore second doses were administered.





Currently, there are about 1.1 crore vaccines in stock as 1.31 crore vaccines were available for the 10th mega vaccination drive. The Greater Chennai Corporation prepared a list of those due for vaccination and brought the people to camps for vaccination.





Talking about the medical camps, he said that 9,621 medical camps for those affected during the rains and 3.36 lakh people have benefitted from the same in the city.





More than 14.89 people have benefitted from 38,000 medical camps that have been conducted across Tamil Nadu. With the help of the previous nine mega vaccination camps, 1.75 crore people have been vaccinated