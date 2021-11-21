More than 80 pc women volunteers enrol in Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin formally launched Illam Thedi Kalvi in the October scheme to reduce the learning gap for children from Classes 1 to 8 due to COVID-19 lockdown.





Initially, the scheme will be implemented in 12 districts—Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, The Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, and Villupuram—and later it will be extended to other districts.





Accordingly, retired teachers and educated youths to be a volunteer in the scheme for the benefit of the students and they will take classes near the students’ houses after school hours—from 5 pm to 7 pm.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that so far about 1.65 volunteers have registered in the scheme for taking classes for the students.





"Of the total, over 80% applicants were women", he said adding that as the scrutinising process was on, the authorities, who were the members of the district-level committee, have shortlisted the volunteers in their respective districts".





Stating that more women were expected to register themselves as volunteers, he said a comprehensive training program has been designed for the volunteers.





"The training for the volunteers will be given in the schools by the teachers and headmasters", he said adding the volunteers will be given training to make learning easy and make the children actively participate in the scheme on regular basis.





Pointing out that volunteers teaching classes 1 to 5 should have completed Class 12 education and those taking classes 6 to 8 should be a graduate, the official said "Volunteers will also be given motivational coaching, impart orientation program, counselling and providing knowledge about social welfare".





"The training program for the volunteers will be about one week", he said. All the volunteers will be provided program guides, he added.