Central team to inspect rain-hit districts in Tamil Nadu today, to meet Stalin on Nov 24

Chennai :

The team led by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs will visit the monsoon-hit districts to assess the damages and suggest recommendations to the Union government. The eight-member team consist RB Kaul, Vijay Rajmohan, R Thangamani, Bhavya Pandey, Rananjay Singh and MVN Varaprasad. The inter-ministerial team would first have a meeting with Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary V Iraianbu today.





The team will then split into two tomorrow and the day after (Monday and Tuesday), with one team conducting assessment in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, while the other in Kanniyakumari on Monday. Likewise, the team will divide Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Vellore, Ranipet between them on Tuesday.





Additional Chief Secretary Phaneendra Reddy and Principal Secretary Kumar Jayant will accompany one team each and guide them during the inspections.





Various Delta districts, though have gotten respite from heavy rains, the flood hasn't receded yet. Stalin has advised all the responsible District Collectors, MPs and MLAs to guide the delegation through the damages in detail and also requested all agricultural unions to cooperate with the team.





Stalin had appointed a team of ministers to inspect crop damages. As per the report submitted, a sum of Rs. 2,629.29 crore has been sought for the restoration works, of which Rs 550 crore was asked to be released immediately from the Union goverment. MP TR Baalu submitted this report to Home Minister Amit Shah. The relief amount may increase with the assessment central team's inspection.