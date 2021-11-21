Heavy rains predicted in 8 districts in Tamil Nadu

Regional Meteorological Center has predicted 8 districts in Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains for next 24 hours.
Chennai: Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Villupuram is expected to receive heavy rains.
Thunderstorm warning is given to isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till November 24. The weather officials said, from the following week the rainfall is expected to increase.
As far as Chennai is concerned, thunderstorm with light to moderate showers is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.
