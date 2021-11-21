NCB seizes 212.5 kg ganja smuggled from Andhra, 4 held on Vellore-Krishnagiri Road

Chennai :

Thorough search resulted in the recovery of over 212.5 kg of ganja, which was found to be concealed beneath coconut saplings. Immediate follow up and a high speed chase resulted in the interception of one SUV and two more persons, residents of Erode, who had purchased the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and escorted the vehicle, were arrested. The ganja was destined for retail sale in Erode.





Heavy rain and cyclone alert in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh are not deterring these ganja traffickers, who are defying all odds and taking all types of risk to procure the contraband and traffic the same, NCB noted.





In another operation on November 16, officers of NCB, Cochin Sub Zone, intercepted a parcel at Thiruvananthapuram. On examining, 244 gm of Amphetamine, 25 stamps of LSD and 2 gm of Methaqualone, all coming under psychotropic drugs category, were seized. The contraband was found to be concealed very well in a gift parcel containing chewing gum, which was very difficult to detect initially. Immediate follow up action based on field inputs, resulted in identification of the actual receiver of the person, located in Thiruvananthapuram and was apprehended.





On November 11, NCB Bengaluru, had seized 40 gm of Methamphetamine from a courier, destined to Thiruvananthapuram. A controlled delivery of this seizure resulted in the apprehension of the actual receiver of the parcel at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, NCB press note said.