College girl from Sri Lankan refugees camp with suspected dengue symptoms dies

Thiruchirapalli :

M Jeevitha (20), a resident of Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees Rehabilitation Camp in Kottapattu, a third year BSc student, was running high temperature for the past three days and she had taken tablets purchased from a medical shop.





However, the temperature did not come down and so she went to the Tiruchy GH where she was diagnosed to have dengue symptoms.





She was admitted in the ICU but, succumbed on Saturday. KK Nagar police registered a case and are investigating.





Meanwhile, the medical team rushed to Kottapattu camp and have been monitoring the situation.