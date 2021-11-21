DVAC searches office, home of District Registrar, seizes Rs 14 lakh in cash

Chennai :

“In a surprise check by the DVAC Chennai, Rs 3,96,500 unaccounted money was seized from the office of Meenakumari, District Registrar (South), Saidapet. She is an AIG cadre officer in the Registration Department,” said a DVAC official.





Following the seizure, a team of officials also carried out searches at her house in Paneer Nagar in Mugappair and seized Rs 10 lakh from there. Her husband is an Indian Forest Services officer, sources added. DVAC was verifying all documents found at the house.