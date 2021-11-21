CPM urges Centre to introduce bill to repeal farm laws in Parliament

The Centre should introduce a Bill in Parliament to repeal the three Farm Laws that were implemented last year amid a series of protests by farmers, U Vasuki, CPM Central Committee Member, said in Thoothukudi on Saturday after taking part in the party’s district-level conference.
Talking to reporters, Vasuki said the Centre has repealed the Farm Laws as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Centre should implement farmer-friendly schemes and enact laws to bring minimum support price.
The farmers were badly in need of cold storage and the facility should be made available. To ensure good public distribution, the government should continue direct procurement of essential commodities, she added.
