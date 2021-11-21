L-G Tamilisai visits relief camp, assures new bridge across Sankarabharani

Puducherry :

She served food to the children and had lunch along with them. According to a Raj Nivas release, she later told reporters that steps would be taken to construct a new bridge across the Sankarabharani river at Ariyappalayam.





She said that the Central team will be visiting Puducherry on November 22 and the Collector had made arrangements for inspection. The Chief Minister and I will meet them, she added.